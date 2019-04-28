BARBARA A. DOLEN (Age 75)
Of Ocean City, MD (formerly Rockville, MD) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph F. Dolan, beloved mother of Lisa Bontemps (Gregory) and David "Scott" Rippy (Breina), and loving grandmother of Chase and Kayla Bontemps and Victoria and Zander Rippy. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Eiser (Vincent) and Faith Keyser (Donald) and brother, John S. Henderson, Jr. (Anne). Born in Fredericksburg, VA to John S. and Maggie L. (Beach) Henderson. She was a 1961 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Per her wishes there will be no funeral services. Memorial donations can be made to , at www.giftfunds.stjude.org/barbaradolan
.