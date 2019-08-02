

BARBARA LOTZ DONNELLY



Barbara Lotz Donnelly, age 96, formerly of McLean, Virginia, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019 at Capital Caring Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington. Beloved wife of the late Charles Francis Donnelly; loving mother of Jeannie Hedin (Bo), Moira Wickes (Mike), and Timothy (Ann); devoted Nini to eight grandchildren: RJ, Nick, Lauren (Matt), Drew (Sabrina), Megan, Josh, Ami and Amanda, and six great-grandchildren. Barbara was also a loving aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews.

Barbara was born on November 4, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Dr. Oscar and Mrs. Gertrude Lotz. After her graduation from Wellesley College in 1944 she moved to the Washington DC area to work at Arlington Hall for the original Office of Strategic Services. This is where she met her future husband Charlie. They married in 1945, moved to McLean, VA, and relocated to Great Falls, VA in 1952 where many of her lifelong, dear friendships were formed.

Barbara worked in the school libraries of both Madeira and Langley, provided tutoring through the Kingsbury Center, and volunteered at Fairfax Hospital and Arlington Hospice for over 40 years. She traveled the corners of the world with dear friends, and had many stories to share of the experiences. Barbara loved her extended family and never missed an opportunity to gather with others in celebration. She thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis, her mending club, swimming, doing needlepoint, completing crossword puzzles and spending time outdoors. She was devoted to her church as well as the Greenbay Packers. During the winters, she was happiest shoveling snow. She was a founding member of Immanuel Presbyterian in 1961 and a member of the choir for many years thereafter. Barbara always had a smile and kind word. She was a shining example of strength and devotion, and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

A Memorial Service will be held for Barbara at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1125 Savile Lane, McLean, VA 22101, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to hospice under Capital Caring Halquist Center, Arlington, VA in the name of Barbara Donnelly, https:// www.capitalcaring.org/