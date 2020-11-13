1/1
BARBARA DRESNER
Barbara H. Dresner  
On November 9,2020, Barbara H. Dresner of Washington, DC; beloved wife of the late Allan R. Dresner; devoted mother of David (Vivian), Thomas, Donald (Seeta) and Keith Robert Dresner; sister of Elizabeth Maule; adored grandmother of Brian Dresner (Megan); great grandmother of Chloe, Isabel and Amelia. Internment will be private in Williamsport, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (https://www.bccrs.org/donate-2/other-donation-types/ [bccrs.org]), Defenders of Wildlife (https://defenders.org/ [defenders.org]) or another animal welfare charity of your choosing.  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
