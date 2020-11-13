Barbara H. Dresner
On November 9,2020, Barbara H. Dresner of Washington, DC; beloved wife of the late Allan R. Dresner; devoted mother of David (Vivian), Thomas, Donald (Seeta) and Keith Robert Dresner; sister of Elizabeth Maule; adored grandmother of Brian Dresner (Megan); great grandmother of Chloe, Isabel and Amelia. Internment will be private in Williamsport, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (https://www.bccrs.org/donate-2/other-donation-types/
]), Defenders of Wildlife (https://defenders.org/
]) or another animal welfare charity of your choosing.