BARBARA ELAINE PRICE "Bobbi"

January 11, 1954 ~ September 2, 2016



We're thinking of you and missing you on

your birthday. It seems without you in our lives things have not been the same. We all love you so very much, but God loved you more. We haven't forgotten you and we will never will.

Mom, Uncles, Brother, & Jimmy (Joan), Aunts, Margaret & Elaine, Cousins, Willie (Courtney), William,

Jillian, Nikki (Joel), "The Boyz" Adrian, Alejandro