ELLIS-CASCIO BARBARA LOGAN ELLIS-CASCIO Born April 21, 1940 in Pasadena, CA. She was predeceased by her parents Harlan Montgomery Ellis and Zelia Perkins Ellis and her son Harlan Peter Cascio. She is survived by her husband Peter B. Cascio of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD, her daughter Dr. Anna Kate Cascio and two granddaughters Zelia and Tenzin of Virginia Beach, VA. Also surviving are her two sisters Rebecca Ellis of Marblehead, MA, and Katherine Ellis of Pasadena, CA. Barbara was a 1958 graduate of The Oxford School of West Hartford, Conn. and a 1962 graduate of Hollins College in Roanoke, VA. In 1963, following the racial disturbances of the previous years, Barbara was employed in the Personnel Dept. of Rich's Department store in Atlanta, GA. Here she worked withDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to integrate Rich's sales staff by interviewing the qualified sales clerks that he would send over to her. Later in the 60's she worked at Massachusetts General Hospital as administrator of the Emergency Ward in Boston, MA, then as Assistant to the Administrator of the University of Connecticut McCook Hospital in Hartford, CT. There she assisted in the design of the new hospital building in Farmington, CT. She received her MSW from Auburn University in Montgomery, AL in 1979 while Peter attended the Air War College at Maxwell AFB. In 1981 Peter was assigned to the Pentagon and the family moved from their home in West Simsbury, CT. to Arlington, VA, where Barbara became a licensed tour guide for the Washington, DC area, then a counselor for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and then a recovery specialist for The Washington Regional Transplant Consortium. They moved to Asbury Methodist Village in 2011 where she was a very active community leader until her death on March 26, 2019. There will be a memorial service in the Asbury Guild Chapel on May 4 at 3 p.m. followed by a reception in The Park View Club Room. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alter Guild at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 9250 No. Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22207. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhomewww.pumphreyfuneralhome

