Barbara A. Evans
Of Springfield, VA died peacefully listening to Frank Sinatra September 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Leslie O'Brien (Kevin), Glen, Cindy Mark (Barry) and Peter. Beloved sister of Jean Cade of Pisgah Forest, NC. Grandmother to Erika, Kitt, Shannon, Jesse, Nik; great grandmother to Riven, Jaq and Seamus. Longtime resident of Kings Park, retired from US Patent Office, lifelong Red Sox fan. Friends are invited to celebrate her life with appetizers and drink at Historic Blenheim, 3610 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the .