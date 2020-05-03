Barbara Fanslow
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020, at Reston Hospital, Virginia. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota to Eugene and Molly Moll. After graduating from the University of Minnesota
, she married James W. Fanslow and enjoyed the Air Force life stationed at various bases around the country. Ms. Fanslow lived in Oakton, Virginia for the past four decades. She was a teacher at The Country Day School of McLean, a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Oakton Women's Club. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Krausman, Purcellville, VA, Linda and Steve Anderson, Herndon, VA, son-in-law, Chris Campbell, Burke, VA, seven grandsons, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and daughter, Julie Campbell. A service will be held when she is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the, Michael J. Fox Foundation, for Parkinson's Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
