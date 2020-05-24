

Barbara Lee Felix

(Barbara Ann Lee)



Of Ft. Washington, MD passed away on May 19, 2020 at Calvert Hospice in Prince Frederick, MD. Barbara was born and raised in New York City, NY the only child of Daniel F. and Mabel A. Lee. She attended high school at St. Catharine's Academy (NY) and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY for two years before transferring to Trinity College in Washington, DC where she graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in French. She met and later married Harry G. Felix in 1961 and together they resided in Bethesda, MD; Annandale, VA; Newport News, VA and Ft. Washington, MD. They later divorced. She is survived by her two children, Elissa (Mark) Woodall of Centreville, VA and Steven (Amy) Felix of Churchton, MD.

Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice.