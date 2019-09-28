The Washington Post

BARBARA FERGUSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA FERGUSON.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd
Suitland, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA GLORIA FERGUSON  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13,2019. Beloved mother of Cedric Ferguson and Chermonne Johnson. Also survived by three grandchildren, Cedric Ferguson, Megan Logan and Sierra Johnson; one great-grandchild; brothers, Tyrone J., George T. (Theresa) and Lawrence R. Ferguson; nieces, Barbara Barnes, and Gloria Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary A. Ferguson. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 30 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Hodges & Edwards.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.