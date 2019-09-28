BARBARA GLORIA FERGUSON
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13,2019. Beloved mother of Cedric Ferguson and Chermonne Johnson. Also survived by three grandchildren, Cedric Ferguson, Megan Logan and Sierra Johnson; one great-grandchild; brothers, Tyrone J., George T. (Theresa) and Lawrence R. Ferguson; nieces, Barbara Barnes, and Gloria Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary A. Ferguson. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 30 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Hodges & Edwards.