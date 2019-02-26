BARBARA FLACK-DARKO
(Age 72)
On February 8, 2019, Barbara Jean Flack-Darko departed this life after a courageous battle with breast cancer
. Barbara was a longtime journalist, editor and advocate of equal rights. She served as founder and editor of The Montgomery Times, a one-woman publication connecting Montgomery County, MD's growing black population. She also served as executive editor of The Afro, contributing to the Huffington Post and AOL, political aide to county council member Tom Perez, and was one of the first African American producers for CBS and CNN. Barbara was born in Charlotte, NC, on November 5, 1946, to Jerry Hicks Flack and Juanita Alford Preston (both deceased). She was a graduate of Johnson C. Smith
University and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She is survived by her beloved son, Kwame Darko of New York; spouse, Nana Ohene Darko of Ghana; two brothers: Donald Preston of Cincinnati, OH and Terry Preston of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Enya Flack of Charlotte, NC and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service March 2, 11 a.m., Dunbarton Chapel, Howard University Law School, 2900 Van Ness St. NW., Washington, DC. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made via the Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850.