The Washington Post

BARBARA FORESTI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA FORESTI.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Riderwood
3118 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Barbara Ann Foresti (Age 88)  

Of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully in her sleep at Riderwood Village on July 20, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Lois (Richard) Hardin; two grandsons, Michael (Erica) Hardin; two great-granddaughters, Brian Hardin; son, Carl (Katherine) Foresti; four grandchildren, Lydia; two great-grandchildren, Abigail (John), Samuel, and Benjamin. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Riderwood, 3118 Gracefield Road in Silver Spring, MD. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sea Turtle Preservation Society https://seaturtlespacecoast.org/donations & https://www.arthritis.org/about-arthritis/types/rheumatoid-arthritis/.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.