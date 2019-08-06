Barbara Ann Foresti (Age 88)
Of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully in her sleep at Riderwood Village on July 20, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Lois (Richard) Hardin; two grandsons, Michael (Erica) Hardin; two great-granddaughters, Brian Hardin; son, Carl (Katherine) Foresti; four grandchildren, Lydia; two great-grandchildren, Abigail (John), Samuel, and Benjamin. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Riderwood, 3118 Gracefield Road in Silver Spring, MD. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sea Turtle Preservation Society https://seaturtlespacecoast.org/donations
& https://www.arthritis.org/about-arthritis/types/rheumatoid-arthritis/
.