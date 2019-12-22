BARBARA LARTER FOSTER
Passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 after a long illness. Barbara spent her career as a devoted children's librarian working in DC Public Libraries, Georgetown Day School, and Montgomery County, MD Public Libraries. Barbara is survived by her children Karen Anne Riibner and Mark Eugene Smith
, her husband Maxwell Kenneth Foster, granddaughters Nicole Shanon Riibner and Carolyn Elizabeth (Carli) Riibner, daughter-in-law Marva Michelle Makle, son-in-law Larry Riibner.
A memorial service will be held in the autumn of 2020.