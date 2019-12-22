The Washington Post

BARBARA FOSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA FOSTER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BARBARA LARTER FOSTER  

Passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 after a long illness. Barbara spent her career as a devoted children's librarian working in DC Public Libraries, Georgetown Day School, and Montgomery County, MD Public Libraries. Barbara is survived by her children Karen Anne Riibner and Mark Eugene Smith, her husband Maxwell Kenneth Foster, granddaughters Nicole Shanon Riibner and Carolyn Elizabeth (Carli) Riibner, daughter-in-law Marva Michelle Makle, son-in-law Larry Riibner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara's memory to , www.lls.org or to the Little Free Library, www.littlefreelibrary.org.
A memorial service will be held in the autumn of 2020.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.