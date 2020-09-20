1/1
Barbara Francis
1947 - 2020
BARBARA JEAN FRANCIS  
On Monday, September 14, 2020, Barbara Jean Francis entered into eternal rest. She is survived by her loving daughters, Tracy Yvette Francis and Brandy Alexandra Francis; two granddaughters, Ashley Francis-Parks (Timothy) and Camryn Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Timothy, Jr., and Sydney Parks; a brother, Leslie Francis (Robin), and sister, Mary Francis;, a devoted companion, Warren Davis; and a host of relatives and friends. Family and Friends will unite for visitation on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 12:30 until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be private.   www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
2 entries
September 19, 2020
I send my love and condolences to Tracie and Brandy. Your mom was always a sweet spirit and the magnolia of the family. She will never be forgotten for the love she showed to everyone. May she rest in peace.
Yolanda Fonville
Family
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Murphy family
Neighbor
