On Monday, September 14, 2020, Barbara Jean Francis entered into eternal rest. She is survived by her loving daughters, Tracy Yvette Francis and Brandy Alexandra Francis; two granddaughters, Ashley Francis-Parks (Timothy) and Camryn Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Timothy, Jr., and Sydney Parks; a brother, Leslie Francis (Robin), and sister, Mary Francis;, a devoted companion, Warren Davis; and a host of relatives and friends. Family and Friends will unite for visitation on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 12:30 until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be private.