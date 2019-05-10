

Barbara Ginsburg

(Age 71)



Died suddenly of heart failure May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 46 years of Jack Ginsburg; mother of David (wife, Monica Echezuria) and Sally (partner, John Warnock); daughter of Anne Klug; sister of Leslie Klug (husband, Herb Klug); grandmother of Carter and Madeline; and aunt of many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. A cancer survivor for over 23 years, Barbara served as an activist and in leadership roles in many Quaker organizations, including William Penn House, Alexandria Monthly Meeting, and Friends Committee on National Legislation. She also served as co-chair of Asankrangwa Kroye Kuo, a 501c(3) organization providing medical and educational support for a town in Ghana. She worked at FCNL, the Youth Advocate Program International and in desk-top publishing. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. at the Alexandria Friends Meeting, 8990 Woodlawn Road, Fort Belvoir, VA, 22060. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to charity or Quaker organizations.