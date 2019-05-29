The Washington Post

BARBARA GORDON

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Good Hope Union United Methodist Church
14680 Good Hope Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Good Hope Union United Methodist Church
14680 Good Hope Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
BARBARA ELAINE GORDON  

Peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sons, Jason and Carl; brother, Ernerst Redman; nieces; nephews; a host of other family and friends Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1 ,2019 at Good Hope Union United Methodist Church, 14680 Good Hope Rd., Silver Spring, MD from 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Parlklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to The National Weslyan Church Youth Ministry, 6324 Riggs Rd, Hyattsville MD 20783. Arrangements by McGuire

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
