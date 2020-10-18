1/1
BARBARA GORDON
BARBARA ASHBY GORDON  
Barbara Ashby Gordon, quietly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, slipped away peacefully into glory with her daughters by her side. She was the beloved mother of Stephanie Eileen Gordon, Lisa Marie Gordon Hawkins and Kevin Hawkins.She was a 1953 graduate of Cardozo High School, and she attended Miner Teachers College. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Beta Iota Chapter, Fall 1955.After retiring with 34 years of service from DOT-FAA, she relocated to Florence, South Carolina.Friends and family may attend a Memorial Celebration of Life Service, TBD, at the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011, Rev. Dr. Darryl D. Roberts, Senior Pastor.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 662-3581
