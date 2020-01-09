

BARBARA FISHER GRAVES



Barbara Fisher Graves passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020 of uterine cancer. Born August 22, 1953 to Jean Prichard and Benjamin Jackson Fisher in Bethesda, MD. She was the beloved wife of George W. Graves for 45 years. She is survived by her four children: Jennifer (James), Patricia (Josh), Emily and George (Tanya); seven cherished grandchildren: Jack, Cal, Weston, Nicolette, Taylor, Natalie and Lillian; her three sisters: Jacquelyn, Katherine and Elizabeth, as well as, her wonderful mother-in-law Ruth.

Barbara graduated from Walt Whitman HS in 1971 and attended the University of Maryland where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

For over 25 years she was a Para-Educator at the Fallsmead Elementary School where she became the favorite of many a kindergartener. She loved decorating for any holiday. She especially loved Halloween, creating elaborate scenes which made her house a favorite of neighborhood kids.

Barbara loved the tradition of the annual family vacation to Rehoboth Beach and traveling to her adopted city of New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her many close and loving friends.

Service to be held on Saturday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD, with a reception to follow at the church.