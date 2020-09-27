BARBARA GUNN

Barbara Potocki Gunn
Of Silver Spring, Maryland entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife for 59 years to John W. Gunn Jr; loving mother of Ann (Steve) Baynes, Jim (Karen) Gunn, Mary (Pete) Millholland, Dan (Amy) Gunn, Eileen (Brendan) Fitzpatrick and Michael Gunn; very proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. Barbara was born August 25, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to Sophia and Michael Potocki. She attended Dorchester High School in her youth. She graduated from Simmons College in 1956. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard (Eleanor) Potocki and sister Rita (John) Park. Barbara was employed with FBI as a technician in the documents section of the FBI laboratory. She met her husband of 59 years at the FBI. After raising six children, Barbara worked as a library assistant for the Montgomery County Public Libraries at the Olney branch and retired after 20 years. Even in retirement Barbara retained her love of books and movies. She was known even among neighbors and friends for her exemplary cooking and baking. Barbara was happiest when surrounded by family. The memories she created with her husband, children and grandchildren will be treasured forever. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made "In Memory of Barbara Potocki Gunn,' to The Little Sisters of the Poor, https://littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.weshareonline.org
/ , 4200 HarewoodRoad, NE, Washington, DC 20017-1554.