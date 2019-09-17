

BARBARA MARTIN HAILEY (AGE 80)



On June 18, 2018, Barbara Hailey, beloved wife of the late Ronald Hailey, went home to be with the Lord. She was the loving mother of Sandy Pickering (Harold) and Karen Cameron. Barbara was blessed with two grandchildren, Courtney and Lesley, and three great-grandchildren, Arianna, Isabella and Mariah. She is also survived by her sister Beverly, nephews Bill (Sharon), David and great nephew John. Funeral services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery for Barbara and Military Honors will be rendered for her beloved Ronnie (USA) at the service by the US Army Honor Guard and Patriot Guard Riders. September 19, 2019 would have been Barbara and Ron's 60th Wedding Anniversary. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Diabetes Association.