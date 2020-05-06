Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA HARLAND. View Sign Service Information RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services 933 Gist Avenue Silver Spring , MD 20910 (301)-565-4100 Send Flowers Notice

HARLAND Dr. Barbara Ferguson Harland Died peacefully in her room at Kensington Park Senior Living in Kensington, Maryland on April 29, 2020, at the age of 95. Dr. Harland is survived by her brother, James Ferguson; son, Joseph A Harland (Robin); daughters, Jane Bates (David) and Janet Edmonds (James). Barbara's grandchildren are Jennie Knapp (Mike), James Harland (Louise), Jennifer Bates, Sarah Bates Barry (Mark), Jefferson Bates, John Edmonds (Fiancée, Erin), Julia Edmonds (Fiancé, Jordan). Barbara's great-grandchildren are Aiden Barry, Keslyn Barry, Juliette Harland and Andrew Knapp. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Ferguson Todd, and husband of 51 years, James W. Harland. Barbara was born on April 16, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1946 and completed her doc- torate in Nutrition from the University of Maryland in 1972. She married Jim, her high school sweetheart in 1948. Barbara was an avid tennis player, and could be seen on the courts at the age of 90. During the course of her career she worked in nutrition research at the Food and Drug Administration and was a tenured professor at Howard University for almost 30 years. Her graduate students greatly appreciated her as their mentor. Until the age of 90, Barbara continued to work in her lab, with the help of graduate students, doing nutrition research on the chemical compound, Phytate. She was a dedicated member of Concord St. Andrews United Methodist Church, in Bethesda and sang soprano in church choirs for almost 50 years. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Kensington Park Senior Living at both the Woodlands and the Groves buildings. A Memorial service is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (Checks) Concord St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 5910 Goldsboro Rd., Bethesda, MD 20817 or credit card: https:// www.csachurch.com / OR to an Endowed Scholarship Fund at Howard University in honor of Barbara, (Checks) Howard University College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, (Note section: Dr. Barbara F. Harland Scholarship for Nutrition), and mailed to: Howard University, P.O. Box 417853, Boston, M.A. 02241-7853. Online credit card gifts to Howard University can be made at: https:// giving.howard.edu/givenow ">giving.howard.edu/givenow. Please indicate that the gift is in Memory of Dr. Barbara F. Harland and in addition select "Other" and type in College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences.https://giving.howard.edu/givenow. Please indicate that the gift is in Memory of Dr. Barbara F. Harland and in addition select "Other" and type in College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences. Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020

