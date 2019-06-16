

BARBARA HASSELL



Barbara Hassell, of Fairfax City, VA died Friday, June 7, 2019.

Barbara Hassell was born in Southern Pines, NC to Albert and Edith Stutts and grew up with her sister, Mary Alice. Barbara attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She felt called to be a schoolteacher, and specifically, an inner city elementary teacher. Barbara taught kindergarten and first grade in the Anacostia area of Washington, D.C. and the inner city of Atlanta. She was a passionate educator, but realized that being a teacher was more than just educating. Barbara was known to buy meals, school supplies, and even clothing for her students.

Barbara married her husband John in McDonald's chapel in 1975. Soon after John joined the Carter Administration and Barbara would often speak fondly of those days like they were a fairy tale. Unfortunately, she was soon diagnosed with multiple sclerosis which she battled for nearly 35 years. Following her husband's passing Barbara continued this fight, but, ultimately, its cruel progression caught up to her.

Barbara was passionate about the Civil Rights movement, UNC basketball, Alabama football, her friends, and her family. She loved her nieces like daughters and took in her son's friends like they were her nephews. She was a pure light in this world and, although I know we will all miss her, I think we will take some comfort in the fact that she is reunited with John, the love of her life, her mother, and all the loved ones that have gone before her, including her dear dog Rusty.

Services will be held in North Carolina on June 15.