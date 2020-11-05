

Barbara Joan Helsing

Barbara Joan Helsing of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Barbara served a 38-year career with Pepco, Washington, DC, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed a wonderful retirement of 19 years, complete with international travel and visiting family in Nebraska, South Dakota, New Mexico and family trips to the Outer Banks of NC; she loved fishing off the pier with her dad. Before and throughout her retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer at The Little Theatre of Alexandria; she loved this vibrant community theatre. Her roles included wardrobe, props design, box office and archivist. In addition to serving the theatre, she enjoyed attending cultural events at the Kennedy Center and other DC-area venues. Barb's passions included attending/serving Emmanuel Episcopal and serving as an election judge. All that have known her reflect on her being so very kind, gentle and loyal. She took such joy in helping others. Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Scott Walter and Clara Karl Helsing and by niece, Lauri Anne Helsing. Barbara is survived by brother, Joseph Scott (Mona) Helsing, and sister, Judith Helsing (Michael) Stein; nieces and nephews Robin Helsing Simmons, Joseph Scott (Lee Ann) Helsing, Jr., Karl Ernest (Kaitlyn) Stein, and Fiona Hayley Stein; and grandnieces and grandnephew: Rachael Simmons, Caleb, Serena and Ella Grace Helsing. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Theatre of Alexandria, 600 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Services will be held at a later date.



