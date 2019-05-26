The Washington Post

BARBARA HORSEY

Guest Book
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View Map
BARBARA D. HORSEY  

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Barbara Ann Dashiell Horsey passed away at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, CWO Granville William Horsey Jr., USA (Retired). She is survived by daughter, Yvonne; son, Kelvin and his children, Kristopher, Kiara and Kandice and her son, Noah; daughter, Mary Ellen and her daughters, Brittany and Briana; son, John, his wife, Mary, their children, Tamika, Aisha, and Adrian, and their grandchildren, Tasia, Adrienne, and Justin; son, Gary, his wife, Mercedes and their children, Alexis, Pamella, and Alexander; niece, Beverly Matthews, her husband, Douglas, their children, Antonio and Dane, and their grandchildren, Antonio, Isyss and Marcus; and brother, Donald and his sons, and their families. Family and friends are invited to the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hill, MD on Wednesday, May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held at a later date. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please check back at KalasFuneralHomes.com for updated information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Fisher House, 24 Stokes Rd., Bldg. 25, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
