On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, BARBARA ANN "Bobbie" HUDSON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Millard Desmond Hudson. Devoted mother of Sharon, Patricia and Nancy (Wayne Koontz) Hudson. Dear sister of Carol Clevenager, Daniel (Linda) McDonald and the late John Davis, Jr. Loving grandmother of Bonnie Hudson, William and Robert Clem and William Patrick (Heather) and Andrew (girlfriend, Becca Saah) Koontz. Cherished great-grandmother of Blaine, Devon and Emmie Turner and Madison, Amaya, Victoria and Colin Clem and great-great-grandmother of Arizona Clem. Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m. at Oakdale Church, 3425 Emory Church Rd., Olney, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:30 a.m. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www. MontgomeryHospice.org
