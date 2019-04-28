

Barbara E. Hulme

December 7, 1931 - April 24, 2019



Barbara E. Hulme of Arlington, Virginia passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Springfield, Missouri in 1931 and moved to Virginia at age four. She was a 1949 graduate of Washington-Lee High School.

Barbara was active her entire adult life at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, attending for the last time on Easter Sunday. She taught every age level of Sunday School, serving for many years as Sunday School Superintendent, holding numerous positions with the United Methodist Women at the local and district levels, active in F.I.S.H., participating in the Home Visitation Committee, and participating in the life of the Church in numerous other ways.

She loved hiking and camping with her family. Barbara was a #1 Nats fan, and was at Nats Park for Max Scherzer's no-hitter in 2015.

Barbara was an extraordinarily caring person, nurturing her family, hosting countless large family gatherings along with her husband Henry at their home, and caring for aging parents.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Flora Fender; her high school sweetheart and loving husband of nearly 60 years, Henry S. (Hank) Hulme, Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia Ann Hulme Gallagher; and her brother, Robert L. Fender.

She is survived by her four sons and wives Michael and Donna Hulme, Gary and Chris Hulme, David and Taunya Hulme, and Greg and Robin Hulme. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law and spouses, Sue and Bill Cissel and Pat and Norberta Hulme; her son-in-law, Mike Gallagher; her grandchildren, Andy Hulme, Tony and Dalila Hulme, Tia Hulme, John and Tiffany Hulme, Curtis and Lisa Gallagher, and Sara Bronson; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Sunrise of Falls Church who made the last three years of her life active, meaningful, and joyful.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Arlington, VA, Dr. Edward Walker officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Falls Church.