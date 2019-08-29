

Barbara Anne Hyman



Of Rockville, MD on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Billy Edward Hyman; loving mother of William (Mary), Bradley (Kathy) and Edward; grandmother of Paul and Alyssa.

Mrs. Hyman was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and attended Becker College there. She worked as a bookkeeper at Memorial Hospital in Worcester before moving to Silver Spring, Maryland in February 1949 to take a job in the office of Senator Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota. Later she worked at the Suburban National Bank main office in Silver Spring where she met her future husband. She was trained at the American Institute of Banking in D.C. and represented her bank on the AIB Women's Committee, Washington Chapter. The bank changed its name to Suburban Trust and opened a branch on Flower Avenue where she was one of four original employees. Bill and Barbara were married in 1954 and moved to Rockville where they raised three sons.

In addition to her family, Mrs. Hyman was interested in gardening, bridge, bowling and sudoku. She was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels, The Lord's Table at Saint Martin's Church in Gaithersburg and The American Cancer Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial is will be held at Our Lady's Chapel at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 South Stonestreet Avenue, Rockville, MD, or Saint Jude's Hospital.

