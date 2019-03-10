BARBARA J. PRICE DAVIS
Transitioned peacefully on February 28, 2019, at Washington Hospital Center. She is survived by her loving husband, Dowell A. Davis, Sr., her devoted children, Terry Lynn Pate (Alfred), Dowell A. Davis, Jr. She is also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister, Rose M. Moore and a brother, Lloyd Price, many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Homegoing services are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Celebration of life beginning at 11 a.m., at Canaan Baptist Church, 16th and Newton Streets, NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Services.