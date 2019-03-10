BARBARA J. PRICE DAVIS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA J. PRICE DAVIS.

 
 

BARBARA J. PRICE DAVIS  

Transitioned peacefully on February 28, 2019, at Washington Hospital Center. She is survived by her loving husband, Dowell A. Davis, Sr., her devoted children, Terry Lynn Pate (Alfred), Dowell A. Davis, Jr. She is also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister, Rose M. Moore and a brother, Lloyd Price, many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Homegoing services are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Celebration of life beginning at 11 a.m., at Canaan Baptist Church, 16th and Newton Streets, NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Services.
Funeral Home
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC 20017
(202) 529-4300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.