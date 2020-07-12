BARBARA JACKSON

Or Copy this URL to Share



BARBARA M. JACKSON

Barbara passed away on July 3, 2020. She retired from the Washington Post Advertising Department in 2009. She is survived by her sister Judith Brown; son Donald Coleman and grandson Christopher Johnson; grandson Lance Coleman, his wife LaTosha, and two great-granddaughters Laila and Lily; granddaughter Alyx Duff; a beloved cousin Sheila Smith, and a host of family and friends. The family will hold services for Barbara on Friday, July 17,2020.Arrangements by McGuire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store