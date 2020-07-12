BARBARA JACKSON

1/1
BARBARA M. JACKSON  
Barbara passed away on July 3, 2020. She retired from the Washington Post Advertising Department in 2009. She is survived by her sister Judith Brown; son Donald Coleman and grandson Christopher Johnson; grandson Lance Coleman, his wife LaTosha, and two great-granddaughters Laila and Lily; granddaughter Alyx Duff; a beloved cousin Sheila Smith, and a host of family and friends. The family will hold services for Barbara on Friday, July 17,2020.Arrangements by McGuire.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
