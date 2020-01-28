

Barbara Coleman Jeffries (Age 88)



Passed away peacefully in Durham, NC on January 2, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1931 to the late Ida Mae Coleman and Theodore Turner Coleman in Bluefield, WV.

Barbara is survived by her beloved children Christopher C. Jeffries (Beth) and Jennifer J. Crawford (Lawrence); grandchildren Amanda M. Jeffries, Jonathan E. Crawford, Christopher L. Crawford, Rachael L. Parrish; and great- grandson Nathan C. Parrish. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, James D. Jeffries and her sister Jeanne Jarvis.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 7720 Alaska Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 20012. Family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. Reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Barbara C. Jeffries to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607,

transitionslifecare.org/donate