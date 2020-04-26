Barbara Copeland Jennings
(1926 - 2020)
On Monday, April 13, 2020 of Chevy Chase, MD, passed peacefully. Beloved wife of the late R. Floyd Jennings, Jr., mother of Barbara J. Bevington and her husband, Kent of Missoula, Montana and Robert F. "Chip" Jennings and his wife, Paula of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Grandmother of Gale A. Stanley, Robyn A. Edington, Kyle R. Jennings and Eric H. Jennings. Mrs. Jennings is also survived by her two great-grandsons, Andrew and Samuel Edington. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the All Hallows Guild, Washington National Cathedral Gardens at 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016 or at [email protected]