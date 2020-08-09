BARBARA JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON BARBARA WATTS JOHNSTON Died on July 31, 2020, at her home in Bethesda while under hospice care, of complications arising from Alzheimer's disease. She was born Barbara Ann Watts on September 15, 1933 in Lowell, MA. She attended Boston's Girls' Latin School and later graduated from Johnson High School in North Andover, MA. She attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA, where she majored in art history. She lived in Norfolk, VA, Columbus, OH, and Summit, NJ before coming to Washington, DC in 1963. Her marriages to Vernon Lee Norwood and Reinhold Steiner ended in divorce. She married Felton ("Mac") Johnston in 1981 and the couple has since resided in Bethesda, MD. Barbara was a devoted mother to her four children and stepson. She had many interests: opera, ballet, theater, gardening, and playing bridge. She was interested in history and particularly admired Theodore Roosevelt. She was a talented and enthusiastic tennis player. Barbara had a strong attachment to St. John's Church, Lafayette Square and served on its vestry in the 1980's. Strangers were struck by her extraordinary beauty and charm. On closer acquaintance they came to know and love her for her amiability, kindness and character. She was no stranger to adversity, which she met with courage and resilience. She worked as a Washington Representative for the mining company Utah International, which was later acquired by Broken Hill Proprietary, Ltd. She retired in 1993. Her survivors include her husband, her brother George Watts of Peabody, MA, her daughters Susan Baird of Rockport, TX, Catherine Finlay of Madison, CT, Alexandra French of East Lyme, CT, her stepson Graham Johnston of Silver Spring, MD, and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Vernon Lee Norwood of Rockport, TX, and by her brothers Malcolm, John and Robert Watts. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church, Lafayette Square at a time to be determined. Her family suggests that those who wish to make a donation in her memory consider St. John's Church, Lafayette Square, 1515 H Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005, or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church, Lafayette Square at a time to be determined. Her family suggests that those who wish to make a donation in her memory consider St. John's Church, Lafayette Square, 1515 H Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005, or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.



