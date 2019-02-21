BARBARA JOAN KEANE
Barbara Joan Keane, 83, of Annapolis, MD, went to heaven on February 18, 2019 to be with her beloved husband, Joseph Keane. She is survived by her children Dennis Keane; Timothy (Dawn) Keane; Colleen (Michael) Weaver; Kathleen (Nathan) Gignac; Christine (R. Vincent) Beall; Thomas (Cheryl) Keane; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her older brother, Stanley Joseph Romanek. Barbara was born on July 26, 1935 in Washington, DC and attended St. Anthony Catholic School. While raising her family in Takoma Park, MD, she worked at University of Maryland. Her greatest love was spending time with family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 22 at 1 p.m. at St. John's Evangelist Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD.