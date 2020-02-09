

Barbara England Kehoe



Passed away January 25, 2020 at the Glenwood, Maryland home of her granddaughter and with loving family members at her side. She had celebrated her 98th birthday on January 13. Barbara was born in Ijamsville, Maryland, a short distance from where she spent her last years. Her parents, John Walter England and Evelyn Riggs England, were descendants of early settlers in the Frederick area.

Barbara and her beloved older brother "Nick" grew up in Arlington, Virginia where she graduated from Washington and Lee High School. Her dad, a homebuilder, built a cottage in Breezy Point on the Chesapeake Bay where "Bops" and Nick spent many glorious summers sailing and fishing and catching blue crabs. For the rest of her life, Barbara loved everything about the Bay.

While attending the University of Maryland Barbara became a lifelong active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was also captain of the Terp cheerleaders. It was at Maryland that she met and fell in love with future husband Jim Kehoe. Together they developed a lifelong partnership that included endless recruiting trips, track meets, athletic events and a fierce loyalty to all things Maryland and the ACC. She was a devout Christian, a patriot and a proud homemaker.

Barbara Kehoe was the devoted, loving and loved wife for 68 years of Jim Kehoe, who preceded her in death by 10 years. She was the loving sister of Nick England, who died in 2017. Surviving are her children Courtney Ann Thomas (Jim), Jim Kehoe III and wife Cathy, Barbara Sue Kehoe, and Mary Lou Lane and husband Gothard; grandchildren Emily Rushing and husband Nathan, Bradley Kehoe and wife Aline, Rex Kehoe, and Major (Lt Col sel.) Ruth Kehoe, USMC; dear great-grandchildren Nathan Rushing III and Isabela Kehoe; and sister-in-law Claudine England.

A memorial service was held January 30, 2020 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Huntingtown, MD.