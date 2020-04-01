

Barbara Willson Kerr



Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the Manor House. She was 89.

She was born on November 25, 1930 in Washington, DC to the late Mary F. Willson and Louis M. Willson. She graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC in 1948.

Ms. Kerr was a proud member of the DAR and Red Hatters, she also was an Auxiliary Coast Guard Commander in Lake Anna, VA. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of many churches including Trinity Baptist, St. Paul's Presbyterian, St. John's United Methodist, and Elk Creek Baptist Church.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Agreen (Russell), her son, Robert Elton Kerr (Carolyn); and a granddaughter, Krystle Kerr. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elton Clare Kerr.

Burial will be private. A service will be held at a later date

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name can be made to The . / , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

For online condolences please visit