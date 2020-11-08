

BARBARA KUEHN

On October 31, 2020, Barbara Kuehn, 56, passed away at her home in Bethesda, MD. Barbara is survived by her husband, Kenneth, her mother, Polly Turner, her father, Robert Long, and her triplet siblings, Heather Groff, Amy Hudler and Matthew Long. Barbara was born in Lancaster, PA., and after earning a Bachelor's degree in International Business and Spanish at Lebanon Valley College, moved to Montgomery County, MD with her future husband, to begin a career in the Federal Government. She served with the CIA for 31 years, to include numerous overseas assignments and multiple deployments to the Middle East. She served her country honorably and has been described as a "rock star" by her colleagues.Barbara enjoyed life and her many interests that included the performing arts, cooking, fine wine, and entertaining her many friends. Her most loved activity was sharing time with her husband and two cats, Joe and Jackson.Barbara's life impacted many friends and family and she will be greatly missed. Services will be private. A celebration of her life is being planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your favorite pet charity in her memory.



