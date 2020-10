Or Copy this URL to Share



Barbara Diane Lebenberg "Barb" October 7, 1943 - October 15, 2020

Born in Akron, Ohio, and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, Barb was a Fairfax resident for 30 years. She was active in Life with Cancer. Barb is survived by her sister, Nancy Pace; her nieces, Brej Gruskin, (kira pace), and Jori Sussman; and her nephew, Micah Pace. A private service and memorial will be held. Donations may be made to Life with Cancer.



