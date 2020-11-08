

Barbara T. Lennhoff (Age 78)

Who graduated University of Saint Joseph, West Hartford, Connecticut, with post graduate studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, died November 4, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. The cause of death was cancer, said a brother, David Lennhoff.Ms. Lennhoff was born in Muskogee, OK in 1942. She worked for the Harvard Club in Boston, United Airlines in the DC area, and at the National Gallery of Art in Washington. She lived locally in Alexandria and Washington, DC, and also in Boston and Seattle, and in retirement at Knollwood Military Retirement Community in Washington, DC.She loved the arts-especially opera-enjoyed travel, and was an accomplished cook. She also authored a play about her grandmother, Frances Landreth. She was a devout Catholic and loving aunt to her siblings' children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been made.



