BARBARA LESKO  

Barbara Clare "Bunny" Lesko, 65, of Edgewater, died September 23, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center after a six month battle with cancer. Born January 29, 1955 in Baltimore, Bunny worked as an executive secretary for MNCPPC (Park & Planning Commission) for the Prince George's County Government. She enjoyed going to the beach and mountains, driving and socializing. Bunny is survived by her son, Kirk A. Lesko of Laurel, grandchildren, Kirk McDonald and Brittany Lesko, great-grandson, Nazir Bowman, and her brother, Jim St. Omeroy of California. Friends are invited to celebrate Bunny's life at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater on October 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. Online guestbook is available at