Barbara Maren Levering
Passed away on January 22, 2020 at the age of 69. She is survived by her brother, Bob Levering. Born and raised north of Wilmington, Delaware, she graduated from Brandywine High School in 1968 and then from Dickinson College in 1972. In 1992 she earned an MBA from George Mason University. Her varied career included jobs as press secretary for the Senate Budget Committee, senior advisor and spokesperson for Congressman John Hiler (R - Ind.), director of the Office of Family Assistance (US Social Security Administration), press secretary for Congressman Greg Gansky (R - Iowa), and senior advisor to the Commissioner of Social Security (SSA). In her free time, Barb loved socializing with friends and family and reading mystery novels and thrillers. In her younger years she enjoyed playing sports, especially volleyball, and continued to enjoy playing bridge, charades and all kinds of board and party games. She also loved traveling and took many trips with her dad after the death of her beloved mom in 2005. She will be greatly missed by friends, family, and even casual acquaintances who say they also enjoyed her refreshingly direct communication style and wicked sense of humor. A memorial service will be held for Barbara on Thursday, February 27, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, MD. In lieu of flowers (she was allergic), donations can be sent to any branch of The Salvation Army
.