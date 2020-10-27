1/
BARBARA LEWIS
Barbara Jean Lewis  
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Barbara Jean Lewis of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Lewis for 71 years; devoted mother of George Lewis of Washington, DC and Richard Lewis of Encino, California. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Samantha and Brandon Lewis; dear aunt of Meg Wiggins. A graveside committal will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Healthy Babies Project, www.healthybabiesproject.org. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Committal
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
