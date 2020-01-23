Barbara Ann Lewis-Mullin (Age 64)
On Monday, January 20, 2020 of Falls Church, VA. Beloved wife of Patrick Mullin; daughter of the late Alice and Anthony Lewis; sister of Marion Alany, Antonette Schefer, and the late Leslie Lewis; aunt of Lamya Norton, Ziad Alany, and Teresa Schefer. Also survived by other nieces, nephews and relatives in Houston, Texas. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854 from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Burial services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery, 4401 Burke Station Road, Falls Church, VA 22032. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara Ann Lewis-Mullin to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.