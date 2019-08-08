BARBARA GORDON (TULLOSS)
LIGHTFOOT
Barbara passed away surrounded by friends and family on August 2, 2019. She is predeceased by her mother, Marilyn A. Tulloss, and survived by her father John Gordon Tulloss; soulmate Billy Lightfoot; daughter April; son William; four grandchildren; and sisters Laura Tulloss, Betsy Tulloss, Susanne Tulloss and Anne Tourangeau. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was most happy with a crowded kitchen full of family and friends. She loved reading on the beach and writing sweet poems about her children and neices. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, August 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton, VA 22712.