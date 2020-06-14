BARBARA LIPPA

LIPPA BARBARA J. LIPPA Of Fairfax County, VA, passed from this life quietly on May 2, 2020. A native of Rochester, New York, Barbara grew up with two sisters and a brother who greatly admired their older sister. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Rochester and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Brockport, with a double major and a teaching certificate in secondary education. Having spent her last undergraduate semester in Washington, D.C., she remained in that area for the remainder of her life. Barbara had a love for education and resolving conflicts. She believed that education was the key ingredient to a better world. This was clearly evidenced throughout her life, where she continually helped and promoted others, particularly through scholarships. Barbara began her professional career in 1974, working with two National Advisory Councils, both dealing with education. While employed by one of the Advisory Councils, she received a Master's degree in Special Studies from The George Washington University. Barbara was hired by the Fairfax County Planning Commission in 1978, where she was employed for 35 years. She started as a Planning Aide, was promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 1979, and became Executive Director in July 1999, the position she held until her retirement in 2013. In her early career with the Planning Commission, she earned numerous graduate credit hours in public administration. Barbara was designated a Virginia Certified Planning Commissioner, was continually recognized for her outstanding job performance, and was the recipient of several awards. In 2012, she was the recipient of the Marge Bleiweis Peace Builder Award for demonstrating exemplary conflict resolution skills in the workplace or community. In addition to her outstanding career, Barbara was an active member of Zonta International, beginning in 1984 until her passing. Zonta International is a service organization of executives seeking to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy. As a Zonta member, Barbara held many positions at its various levels, always being an advocate for Violence Against Women Programs. In the Fairfax County Club, she chaired several committees, served as a Board member many times, and held all officer positions, except Treasurer. The Fairfax Club honored her in 2001 by having Zonta's Northern Virginia Community College Scholarship designated in her name. In addition, Barbara was named as the Zonta Club of Fairfax's 2011 Volunteer of the Year and was honored by the Inter-Service Club Council of the City of Fairfax (ISCC) for her continued outstanding efforts in leading Zonta Club activities. At the District level, Barbara served in several positions up to and including Governor of the multi-state district. At the International level, Barbara served as a member of the Membership Committee. From 1994 to 2008, Barbara also served as a member of the Northern Virginia Community College Business Advisory Curriculum Committee. Following her retirement, Barbara remained active in the community, continuing her service as a valued Zonta member. Barbara was also appointed as the Sully District representative on the Fairfax County Commission for Women, continuing her advocacy of Violence Against Women Programs. Through this association, she became active with the National Association of Commissions for Women, serving first as a Board Director and then Treasurer and member of the Executive Team. In 2017, Barbara was appointed to the Fairfax County Community Council on Land Use Engagement. In that same year, the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens' Associations honored her with a Citation of Merit. In her "off" time, Barbara enjoyed travelling, visiting with friends and relatives, and reading. She is predeceased by her father, Frank Lippa, and her mother, Joan Vitello Lippa, of Rochester, NY. Barbara is survived by her two sisters, Judy Guerra and Patty Cook, her brother David Lippa, all of Rochester, NY; beloved nephews and nieces, a great niece and great nephew, many other relatives, and numerous friends and colleagues. Should you desire, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: Zonta International Foundation Attn: Contributions 1200 Harger Road, Suite 330 Oak Brook, IL 60523 E-mail: https://foundation.zonta.org Or The Alzheimer's Association 225 Michigan Avenue - 17th Floor Chicago, IL 60601 E-mail: https://www.alz.org A funeral Mass at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, will be held at 10 a.m. on June 22, 2020, followed by inurnment at 12 noon at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A eulogy for Barbara will be delivered about 9:45 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass on June 22, 2020. Barbara's life philosophy can be summed up by a plaque from the National Association of Commissions for Women - "We rise by lifting others." For the complete obituary, please go to the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home website. www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.