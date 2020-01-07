BARBARA R. LOMBEL (Age 83)
Of Ocean View, DE, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. To read Mrs. Lombel's complete obituary and sign her online guestbook, please visit