BARBARA LOMBEL

Parsell Funeral Home & Crem/Clarksville Chapel
34874 Atlantic Ave
Ocean View, DE
19970
(302)-539-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Home & Crem/Clarksville Chapel
34874 Atlantic Ave
Ocean View, DE 19970
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Home & Crem/Clarksville Chapel
34874 Atlantic Ave
Ocean View, DE 19970
BARBARA R. LOMBEL (Age 83)  

Of Ocean View, DE, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. To read Mrs. Lombel's complete obituary and sign her online guestbook, please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
