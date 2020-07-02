1/
BARBARA LONG
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ormond Long (Age 76)  
Of Millsboro, DE, left this life peacefully to join the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Riverdale, MD, on May 17, 1944, daughter of the late Rupert and Constance Ormond Brower. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Kenneth E. Long; her son, Ron Long, and son-in-law Mike Hoffman. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Long, Jr. (Glady), Conni Long (Mike Dillon), Paula Hoffman, Paul Long, Bob Long (Lori), nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2812 Sagamore Court, Pasadena, MD 21122 on July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
2812 Sagamore Court, Pasadena
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved