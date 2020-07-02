

Barbara Ormond Long (Age 76)

Of Millsboro, DE, left this life peacefully to join the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Riverdale, MD, on May 17, 1944, daughter of the late Rupert and Constance Ormond Brower. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Kenneth E. Long; her son, Ron Long, and son-in-law Mike Hoffman. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Long, Jr. (Glady), Conni Long (Mike Dillon), Paula Hoffman, Paul Long, Bob Long (Lori), nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2812 Sagamore Court, Pasadena, MD 21122 on July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.



