

BARBARA MAY LOVELESS

June 30, 1947 - November 29, 2019



Barbara May Loveless, 72, of Roanoke, VA, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Barbara was born in Arlington, VA, to John Walter May II and Evelyn Rita May, and is survived by her siblings, Evelyn Clare Olson, Catherine Tyler Findley, and John Walter May III and their families. She married her best friend and love of her life, Robert Burdette Loveless, on March 15, 1969 at St. Thomas More Cathedral. She is also survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert; and their three children, Jeffrey Burdette Loveless, Bernard Earl Loveless, and Geraldine May Loveless, and their families, including three daughters-in-law and four grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.

Barbara received loving end-of-life care from Katrina King, Sheena Andes, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice.

Barbara loved action, from winning against Rob at tetherball on the playground, to playing softball in middle school and later refereeing basketball. Barbara was an energetic and passionate mother, teaching her children love of sports and the water. She graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a major in Economics and minor in Spanish in 1969. She studied in Spain and worked in Germany when Rob was stationed there in the early 1970s.

Barbara worked in Washington, DC and later as office manager of Loveless Porter Architects in Manassas, VA. While raising their children in Vienna, VA and Manassas, VA, Barbara gave generously of her time and energy to promote positivity in her community through the local Optimist Club and All Saints Catholic Church, where she shared her faith and values with many people through the Rite of Christian Initiation for Children and Adults. Whether you just met Barbara or had known her for years, she was sure to greet you with her beautiful smile, an offer to help, a historical story, a good laugh, or a homemade meal.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a funeral mass at Our Lady of Nazareth in Roanoke, VA at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, followed by a committal service at Fair View Cemetery, and memorial reception afterward at Hotel Roanoke at 3:30 p.m.

In Barbara's memory, donations may be made to St. Francis House or Gentle Shepherd Charities.

