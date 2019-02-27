BARBARA ANN LUCAS
Barbara passed on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home and is formerly of Rocky Mount, NC and retired from the Government Printing Office. She is the beloved mother of Dedra Lucas and dear sister to Verdie Sue Hinton, Mamie Entzminger, Jesse Hinton, and Janet Hinton. On Thursday, February 28 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the Peace Baptist Church, 712 - 18th St. NE. Additional services and interment will be in Rocky Mount, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Condolences to