

BARBARA TOMB LUNDBERG



Of Newton, MA, Washington, DC and Tuftonboro, NH died, aged 94, on June 27, 2019, at home, of complications from Parkinson's disease.

Barbara, born June 10, 1925 to the late Ethel Frantz Tomb and John McKelvy Tomb of Newton, spent every summer at the family home on Lake Winnipesaukee. Barbara graduated from Mason Rice School, Beaver Country Day School and Smith College. From 1948-1953 she worked for the Institute of International Education (IIE) in New York City and Washington, DC. There she met her husband, Rolf Thorvald Lundberg, a Fulbright scholar from Norway. They married in June 1953.

After five years living in Oslo, the couple moved to Washington, DC, where Rolf enjoyed a long career with the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group. A volunteer extraordinaire, Barbara devoted time, talent and treasure to the Woman's National Democratic Club, the Smith College Club of Washington, the Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ volunteer board, and many other organizations. She was one of the early leaders of Inter-Neighborhood Creative Activities Program (INCAP), which brought together inner-city elementary school children in Washington, DC with children in the suburbs.

Barbara was an avid tennis player, a gifted writer, an omnivorous reader and a happy gardener. She will be dearly missed for her wisdom, wit, laughter, boundless energy, and her infinite love for her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children: Kirsten (Alex Beam) of Newton, Anne (Courtney Bourns) of West Hartford CT, Rolf Jr. (Carolyn) of Arlington VA, and Dr. Brita Lundberg (Dr. Robert Horsburgh) of Newton; 10 grandchildren: Christopher Beam, Eric Beam, Michael Beam, Emily Utz, Clara Utz, Annabel Utz, Rolf Lundberg III, Jeannette Lundberg, Astri Horsburgh and Ian Horsburgh; and a great-grandson, Henry Seamus Beam. She was predeceased by her brothers, John O. Tomb and Hugh M. Tomb, and a sister, Ellen Tomb, and by her husband, Rolf, in May 2013. Private memorials will be held in Newton and Tuftonboro in July and August.