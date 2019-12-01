BARBARA AN LYNCH-FREEMAN
On Wednesday November 20, 2019 Barbara Ann Lynch-Freeman of Gambrills, Maryland entered into eternal life. She was the loving wife of the late General Warren Freeman. She is survived by her son, Kevin; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean; one granddaughter, Sabrina; three sisters, Kathleen, Hazel and Susan; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.