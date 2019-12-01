The Washington Post

BARBARA LYNCH-FREEMAN

Guest Book
  • "Pastor Collier and family sends our condolences"
    - Calvin Collier
  • "Dr.Freeman will truly be missed so sorry to hear of your..."
    - Alicia Williams
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Wilhelmena Cunningham Williams& Family
Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BARBARA AN LYNCH-FREEMAN  

On Wednesday November 20, 2019 Barbara Ann Lynch-Freeman of Gambrills, Maryland entered into eternal life. She was the loving wife of the late General Warren Freeman. She is survived by her son, Kevin; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean; one granddaughter, Sabrina; three sisters, Kathleen, Hazel and Susan; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.