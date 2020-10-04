Barbara L. Malebranche
Passed away September 28, 2020 after heart surgery and a stroke. Barbara was born in Chicago Illinois on October 6, 1948 to Henry and Lyllian Strimpel. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Paul Malebranche; her brother Roger Strimpel; son Joseph and daughter Michelle; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Barbara was a civil servant for 30 years. She loved to spend time with her family, travel the world, volunteer in her community, and was always exploring new creative outlets. A memorial service will be held a Robert E. Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, MD at a later date. Donations in honor of her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com